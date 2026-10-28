Dallas weather: Another warm day ahead of strong next-week cold front

The Brief Scattered showers and thunderstorms could impact North Texas starting Friday afternoon through Saturday. Conditions look to dry out in time for prime trick-or-treating hours before a stronger cold front sweeps in early next week. Quiet, warm weather will dominate the Metroplex through Thursday.



Quiet, warm weather will dominate the Metroplex through Thursday before a series of disturbances brings rain chances to the region, followed by a cold front early next week.

What we know:

Highs will reach the low 80s Wednesday, near 83 degrees, with south-southeasterly winds at 10 to 15 mph.

A low 10% chance of a shower or rumble of thunder exists between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday, strictly limited to areas well south and southeast of the Metroplex.

Most of the Metroplex remains rain-free with warmer morning lows in the mid-to-upper 60s and muggier conditions.

Low rain and storm chances remain confined to areas west and southwest during the late afternoon and early evening

DFW 7-Day Forecast

What's next:

Rain chances climb to about 40% coverage starting Friday afternoon and continue through at least the first half of Saturday, keeping high temperatures in the 70s.

Rain activity will end late Saturday, drying out for the evening hours.

Most neighborhoods should see quiet conditions for trick-or-treating, though lingering activity could remain east of Dallas by 7 p.m. or 8 p.m.

Sunday brings a quiet, rain-free break between systems, accompanied by lingering clouds. Clocks will also fall back over the weekend.

Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth

Changes arriving next week

Timeline:

A much stronger disturbance and cold front will approach North Texas early next week.

Rain and thunderstorm chances return Monday and continue into Tuesday.

Once the front moves through, north winds will take over behind it, bringing a significant cooldown to North Texas by Wednesday.