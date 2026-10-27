Leonard ISD principal arrested for alleged failure to report misconduct claims

The Brief Jansen Trotter, the principal at Leonard High School in Fannin County, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with failure to report employee misconduct. An investigation into the suicide of a Leonard High School student revealed an audio recording of the student and Trotter discussing alleged misconduct by a teacher. Trotter initially denied knowledge of the conversation. Police have not connected the student's suicide to the allegations of Trotter's failure to report.



A principal in Fannin County is behind bars after an investigation into a student's suicide revealed the educator allegedly failed to report misconduct claims against a teacher.

Leonard High School principal arrested

Jansen Trotter (Fannin County Jail)

What we know:

On October 27, the Leonard Police Department arrested Jansen Trotter and charged him with failure to report employee misconduct.

Leonard is located around 62 miles north of Dallas in Fannin County.

Trotter is the principal of Leonard High School, a position he officially began in July 2026. Leonard ISD has placed Trotter on administrative leave after his arrest.

He has been booked into the Fannin County Jail, and his bond has not been set.

Dig deeper:

According to Leonard Police, Trotter's arrest came after he lied about his knowledge of alleged misconduct claims by a Leonard High School student who later committed suicide.

During the investigation into the student's suicide, which occurred earlier in October, police discovered an audio recording of a conversation between the student and Trotter.

In the conversation, the student reported claims of misconduct by a Leonard High School teacher against multiple female students.

Leonard Police Investigator Billy Ivy tells FOX 4's David Sentendrey that Trotter denied knowledge of the conversation before Ivy told Trotter about the audio recording.

What we don't know:

We don't know the identity of the Leonard High School educator who is accused of misconduct.

Police have not seen any evidence that the student's suicide was prompted by the allegations of Trotter failing to report the misconduct claims.

What they're saying:

"I think it was wrong of him not to do anything about it."

Terri Bush, who has a granddaughter at Leonard High School but is unconnected to the investigation, says she is "real shocked" about Trotter's arrest.

"I’m just glad they’re looking into it and getting something done."

Billy Ivy, Leonard Police Investigator

Ivey says the student did the right thing by reporting the alleged misconduct, but "the system failed" him.

"He did know about it. Failed to report it. Failed to investigate it which constituted the offense that he was charged with."

"The Leonard Police Department is committed to serving our community with professionalism, integrity, and transparency," Leonard PD said in a statement. "We recognize the importance of providing accurate information while respecting the integrity of the legal process."

What's next:

Trotter is expected to appear before a magistrate judge on Wednesday, where his bond will be set.

Leonard Police say their investigation into the student's suicide and the alleged misconduct claims are ongoing.