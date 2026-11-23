Fairview Town Council to hold meeting over McKinney airport noise
FAIRVIEW, Texas - The Fairview Town Council is hosting a special meeting tonight to discuss how new commercial flights out of McKinney National Airport are impacting the community.
Fairview residents raise noise concerns
What we know:
The meeting, held at The Ranch Golf and Country Club in Fairview, comes after some residents complained about increased noise from the airport's new commercial airline flights.
The meeting will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Heritage Ranch ballroom, 465 Scenic Ranch Circle.
Avelo Airlines currently flies to five locations from the airport. The airline plans to add another six routes next month.
The city of McKinney said the airport saw about 3,000 passengers during its first week of service.
City officials expect about 9,500 passengers to travel through the airport during the Thanksgiving travel period from Nov. 22 through Monday, Nov. 30.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Fairview Town Council.