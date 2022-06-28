XTC Cabaret security guard arrested following woman’s death

A security guard is facing charges related to the deadly shooting of a woman outside a Dallas nightclub.

Police said two guards fired shots at 32-year-old Shalanda Anderson as she was leaving the XTC Cabaret early Monday.

An attorney for the club said Anderson drove toward a group of security guards who were trying to alert her to the fact that she was going the wrong way in the parking lot. She hit a female security guard with her car.

RELATED: XTC Cabaret security guard fatally shoots woman outside Dallas nightclub

That guard was pinned between the car and another vehicle and underwent surgery for broken bones, the club said.

Police said that injured female guard is the one who fatally shot Anderson. Another guard, 30-year-old Sterlin Hammett, also fired shots at the car.

Hammett was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His mugshot has not yet been released.

It will be up to a grand jury to decide if the female guard should face charges for Anderson’s death.

RELATED: 2 Dallas nightclub security officers charged with murder