Downtown Dallas shooting: 1 killed, 1 injured
Image 1 of 2
▼
DALLAS - One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in downtown Dallas early Saturday morning.
Main Street Shooting
What we know:
Dallas police say they were called to the area of Main Street and S Ervay Street for a shooting shortly after 2:30 a.m.
Two people were shot at the location.
One of the victims later died at the hospital.
What we don't know:
Police have not announced any arrests or persons of interest in connection to the shooting.
The names and ages of the victims have not been released.
The status of the injured victim is also unknown.
DPD says it is an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.