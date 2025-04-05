Downtown Dallas shooting: 1 killed, 1 injured

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Brief Dallas PD responded to a shooting on Main Street early Saturday morning. One person was killed and another was injured. DPD did not announce any arrests or if they had any suspects in the shooting.



Main Street Shooting

What we know:

Dallas police say they were called to the area of Main Street and S Ervay Street for a shooting shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Two people were shot at the location.

One of the victims later died at the hospital.

What we don't know:

Police have not announced any arrests or persons of interest in connection to the shooting.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

The status of the injured victim is also unknown.

DPD says it is an ongoing investigation.