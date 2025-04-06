Dallas weather: Frost Advisory in effect for Monday morning

The Brief Temperatures are expected to be in the 30s on Monday morning. A Frost Advisory will be in effect for the DFW area.



You'll want to cover up your plants before you go to bed tonight as temperatures tumble.

Temperatures will be in the 30s early Monday morning.

Monday Forecast: Cold!

Timeline:

Temperatures are expected to fall into the low to mid 30s overnight.

Freeze warnings are in effect to the west of the DFW area for temperatures near or below freezing.

Frost Advisories are in effect for much of the Metroplex. Those are put in place when official temperatures are in the mid 30s, which will still allow the surface to frost.

The coldest temperatures will be from about 4 to 8 a.m.

It will be a sunny day on Monday, with temperatures expected to climb into the high 60s.

7-Day Forecast

Monday will be the coldest day of the week.

Highs will hit the low 70s on Tuesday before getting back into the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.