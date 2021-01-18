Affidavit: Wylie man arrested for role in Capitol riot threatened kids if they reported him to feds

article

A Wylie man in custody for taking part in the Capitol riot threatened to shoot his children if they reported him, according the arrest warrant affidavit.

Guy Reffitt, 48, is accused of obstruction of justice and unlawful entry in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

According to the affidavit, his son told investigators that Reffitt admitted to storming the Capitol. He then told the family that he had to delete his GoPro footage because the FBI was watching him.

Reffitt's wife also told investigators that her two children said Reffitt threatened them with words to the effect of: "If you turn me in, you're a traitor and you know what happens to traitors...traitors get shot."

Reffitt was arrested over the weekend and remains in custody in Fannin County.

