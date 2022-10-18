Wrong-way driver accused of killing Dallas officer booked into jail

article

The woman accused of hitting and killing a Dallas police officer was booked into jail, even though she's still in the hospital.

Mayra Rebollar, 31, was officially booked into the Dallas County jail on Monday via a remote hearing and charged with intoxication manslaughter for the death of Officer Jacob Arellano.

Police said Arellano was on his way to work last week when Rebollar hit him while driving the wrong way on Spur 408.

A funeral service for Arellano is set for Wednesday in Richardson. He’ll be buried later this week in his hometown of El Paso.

Rebollar's mugshot won't be released until she is transferred from the hospital to the jail.