World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’

The world’s deepest pool calls Dubai home.

Deep Dive Dubai opened the pool in July to divers and thrill-seeking tourists. The 196 feet and 10 inch deep pool (60.02 meters) was verified by the Guinness World Records as the deepest pool for diving in the world — beating out former recorded holder Deep Spot in Poland by nearly 50 feet.

Under the surface, divers can explore Deep Dive Dubai’s Sunken City, a post-apocalyptic underwater world. Tourists can explore underwater chess, foosball and navigate an entire abandoned apartment decked out with a living room, bedroom, restroom and garage.

Fifty-six cameras cover every angle of the pool for those looking for unique travel photos or the perfect Instagram post. The pool is also equipped with mood lighting and a sound system, so tourists can fully immerse themselves in the underwater universe.

The pool holds more than 3.7 million gallons of fresh water, equivalent to over six Olympic-sized swimming pools and over 37 times the average adult person, according to Deep Dive Dubai.

According to Deep Dive Dubai, "The pool’s fresh water is filtered and circulated every six hours through siliceous volcanic rock, NASA-developed filter technology and UV radiation in one of the largest and fastest filter systems in the region." The water is kept at a warm 86 degrees, so divers don’t need to wear thick wetsuits to explore the Sunken City.

Captain: A diver experiences Deep Dive Dubai, the deepest swimming pool in the world reaching 60m, in the United Arab Emirates, on July 10, 2021.

Freediving and scuba diving courses will be taught by international diving professionals for visitors of all skill levels. The indoor pearl-shaped facility gives a nod to the UEA’s pearl diving heritage. Inside the facility, visitors can dine at an 80-seat restaurant, shop at the gift and dive shops or view the underwater paradise from the buildings lower levels.

Deep Dive Dubai is currently open by invitation only but the company expects to open to the public in late July.

Among the name of the famous few to already dip their toes in the pool are Will Smith and the crown prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who posted a video on Instagram of his swim.

Dubai is also the home of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, towering at over 2,717 feet tall with 160 floors. The Dubai Mall, located right next to the Burj Khalifa was named the largest mall in the world, spanning over 12 million square feet and packed with over 1,200 stores.

