Dallas man has throat slashed by random attacker in broad daylight

A Dallas man nearly died after his throat was slashed in the middle of the day as he was walking to a gas station to buy a soda.

The Victim’s Story

What we know:

Joseph Womack shared his story after being released from the hospital.

On Monday afternoon, he was nearly killed by a stranger while simply walking to a gas station near the intersection of Corinth Street and South Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

Womack said a man he'd never met before approached him, demanding cigarettes. The 33-year-old said he didn’t have any and told the man to leave him alone. That’s when he said the man slashed his throat and ran off.

"When he grabbed my shoulder, he pulled out a knife – a good 6 inches long and 2 inches wide," he said.

Womack said he stumbled to a Shamrock Gas Station where he collapsed.

"Within minutes of my throat being cut, I had a puddle bigger round than my body underneath my feet," he said.

Womack was rushed to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and received a blood transfusion. He now has about a dozen stitches and has to wear a drain until the wound heals.

What we don't know:

Dallas police have not yet made an arrest in the case. They also haven’t shared a suspect description.

Healing Help

What they're saying:

Womack is unhoused. He was living on the streets, occasionally staying in shelters, before the attack happened.

"I think there’s this idea that people don’t want to get off the streets and that’s not true," said Maria Mills with Our Calling Ministries.

Mills confirmed that Womack is one of the nonprofit’s clients. She said he is now working with a care minister to get follow-up medical care so that he can fully heal and get back on track for permanent housing.

"Our goal is to get people off the streets. We were just days away from him being placed before this incident happened," she said.

Womack said he is still very weak and can barely walk. Still, he was determined to share his story.

"I just thank you guys for helping me get this out there so maybe we can save someone else’s life from being damaged like this," he said.

He encouraged anyone with information to contact the Dallas Police Department.