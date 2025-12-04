World Cup: North Texas preps for ’39 days of rush hour’ as federal transportation officials discuss plans

The Brief U.S. transportation officials are preparing for an estimated 6 million people to travel for the 2026 World Cup games next summer. Federal agencies are prioritizing air travel and planning increased flights, rail, and bus service to safely move fans to and from 104 games. Local officials in North Texas, which is hosting nine matches, are planning to manage traffic equivalent to 39 straight days of rush hour or Texas-OU games.



In the next few days, soccer fans from around the world will learn where their team will be playing in the 2026 World Cup.

The tournament is bigger than ever, and so is the demand for transportation. It’s something officials in North Texas and across the country have been preparing for.

What we know:

An estimated 6 million people are expected to travel to the United States for the World Cup games next summer.

On Thursday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said his agency and federal partners have been working on a travel plan for nearly a year. The goal is to get fans to and from 104 games safely.

Duffy said it is the Federal Aviation Administration’s top priority.

"We are clearing the skies, clearing the decks, making sure air travel is going seamless. The FAA is already working on that. The one thing we can’t control is the weather," he said. "We actually bring in additional assets to make sure we can move people seamlessly from the hotels they’re staying to the games, getting them there on time safely."

That means airlines will be adding additional flights to cities hosting World Cup games.

Duffy said increased rail and bus service will be available too.

Local perspective:

North Texas is hosting nine of the matches, so Dallas Love Field and DFW Airport both said they have been planning for months.

In a presentation earlier this week, Dallas Area Rapid Transit officials said as the agency plans for the World Cup, it is treating it like 39 days of rush hour traffic or 39 days of a Texas-OU game.