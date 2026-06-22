"A dream come true": Fans can't believe Messi's record-setting World Cup goal at Dallas Stadium

The Brief Lionel Messi's World Cup-record goal he scored vs. Austria on Monday sent fans across North Texas into a frenzy. Within Dallas Stadium, fans were seen getting emotional after Messi broke Miroslav Klose's World Cup goal record. At FIFA Fan Festival Dallas, fans said the atmosphere was just like being in the stadium with how many Argentina fans attended the watch party.



All across North Texas on Monday, Argentina fans and non-Argentina fans alike were in awe of Lionel Messi's World Cup record-setting goal he scored against Austria.

Messi makes World Cup history

In the 38th minute of Monday's Argentina vs. Austria match, Messi made history.

His first goal vs. the Austrians was his 17th in his World Cup career, pushing him past Germany's Miroslav Klose for the most all-time World Cup goals.

He added a second score late in the match for good measure, adding an 18th goal to his now-record total.

Fans inside Dallas Stadium could be seen getting emotional right after Messi's record-setting goal.

FOX 4's Steven Dial spoke with fans from Buenos Aires inside Dallas Stadium right after Messi's goal. One of them has a Messi tattoo on his leg he got during Argentina's run to the 2022 World Cup title in Qatar.

Messi fan tattoo

Was the trip worth it? "Yes, of course!" they said.

Even Austria fans who attended the match were in awe of Messi's accomplishment. "We did not have high hopes, but it was amazing!"

FIFA Fan Fest Dallas goes wild

Over at FIFA Fan Festival Dallas, the crowd was as loud for Messi's goal as it has been since the free event first opened earlier this month.

"It's like going to the game. Everyone's cheering, everybody's saying the chants," Argentina fan Alfredo told FOX 4's Alex Boyer. "It's an amazing experience."

Much like the crowd inside Dallas Stadium, the crowd at Fair Park was almost exclusively Argentina fans. Blue Messi jerseys were unavoidable.

Messi nearly set the record on a penalty kick earlier in the match, but he missed that opportunity. That miss didn't keep the crowd down much.

"It fueled me up even more," Julie, an Argentina fan, told Boyer.

"It's a dream come true!" said another fan.

Non-Argentina fans get in on the fun

You didn't have to be an Argentina fan to enjoy Messi's record-breaking goal.

"He's the best. Undisputable," a fan wearing a Barcelona Messi jersey told Boyer. "Once that second goal hit, it just exploded. "The best atmosphere I've experienced in my life."

Argentina fans even welcomed a fan wearing a Germany jersey, despite the two countries having a longstanding soccer rivalry.

"I lost my voice during that," the Germany fan told Boyer. "They're very welcoming people."

What's next:

Argentina fans will once again invade North Texas on Saturday, June 27, when Messi's squad returns to Dallas Stadium for their final group stage match against Jordan at 9 p.m. CT.