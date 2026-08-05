Incoming UNT student seriously injured in Justin car crash after driver ran red light

The Brief 18-year-old Rebekah Burge was hospitalized with serious injuries after her vehicle was hit in Justin earlier this week. Investigators said 26-year-old Maleyna Sotelo ran a red light on State Highway 114 and crashed into the driver's side of Burge's car. Sotelo and two minors were transported to hospitals with minor injuries from the accident, and she was cited for not having a driver's license.



A Justin teen who was packed up to start college this week is now in the hospital in critical condition after investigators say her vehicle was struck by a driver who ran a red light.

What we know:

On Aug. 2 at around 10 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a two-way crash on the westbound lanes of State Highway 114 and Winding Meadows Drive.

Investigators found 26-year-old Maleyna Sotelo ignored a red light traveling westbound on SH 114 and struck the driver's side of a Mazda vehicle that was traveling southbound on Winding Meadows Drive.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Victim's vehicle

The Mazda's driver, 18-year-old Rebekah Burge, was taken to Baylor Grapevine Hospital with serious injuries. She remains in critical condition.

Sotelo and two others in her vehicle, a 16-year-old and a 7-year-old, were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Sotelo's vehicle

Sotelo was issued two citations: disregarding a traffic signal and no driver's license.

Texas DPS says their investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Teen hospitalized

Rebekah Burge, 18 (middle)

What they're saying:

"She was clinging to life when they got there."

Kevin Burge says his daughter's car was loaded up with supplies for the beginning of her college career at the University of North Texas on Friday.

"She was so excited to get there," Burge said. "She was actually enrolled in the EMT program. She wants to do what the people are doing for her right now. That’s her dream."

Rebekah has undergone life-saving surgery and remains in the Intensive Care Unit at Baylor Grapevine.

"I know she’s got a long road ahead, and she’s got great support — her family loves her," Burge said.

The other side:

Sotelo told FOX 4's David Sentendrey over the phone she believed the light was green at the time of the accident, but police told her it was a red light.

She tells FOX 4 she's never had a driver's license.

Sotelo released the following statement to FOX 4:

First and foremost, my heart goes out to the other woman and her loved ones. I’ve been praying for her recovery and for her family. This accident has been devastating for everyone involved.

Based on what my brother and I experienced that day, our recollection of the events differs from the findings in the police report. Out of respect for the process, I don’t want to comment further on those differences at this time.

My family and I are also recovering, and I’m still dealing with the physical and emotional effects of what happened. I’m grateful we’re alive, and my focus right now is on healing.

What you can do:

Burge's family has started a GoFundMe to help with her recovery, which you can find here.