Fort Worth police arrest suspect linked to multiple attempted kidnappings

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The Brief Fort Worth police arrested a suspect following a July 30 attempted kidnapping of an adult woman at a Dollar Tree on Carroll Street. Investigators suspect the individual attempted another kidnapping outside a nearby Salsa Limón restaurant on July 29 and was previously arrested for a similar crime on July 10. Authorities have not yet released the suspect's identity or formal charges as the active investigation continues.



Fort Worth police are investigating an attempted kidnapping of an adult woman at a local store, an incident authorities believe is tied to a similar attempt at a nearby restaurant just one day earlier.

Attempted kidnapping suspect arrested

What we know:

The suspect was arrested following the July 30 incident at a Dollar Tree located at 367 Carroll St. and is currently held in custody at the Tarrant County Jail, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Investigators with the department's Major Case Unit suspect the same individual was involved in an attempted kidnapping outside Salsa Limón, a restaurant located at 925 University Drive, on July 29.

Police also noted that the suspect was previously arrested on July 10 for a similar offense.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the suspect's identity or specified the charges filed. Police said no further details are currently available as the investigation remains active and ongoing.