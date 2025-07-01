Woman wanted in North Texas for child sexual assault arrested at border

article

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Laredo Port of Entry arrested a woman over the weekend who was wanted in North Texas on child sexual assault charges.

Wanted in Corsicana

What we know:

Maria Carmean Chavez Barrajas, 44, a U.S. citizen, was arrested on Saturday, June 28, at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge, according to a news release from CBP. Officers referred Chavez Barrajas for secondary inspection, where biometric verification confirmed an outstanding felony warrant from the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office in Corsicana, Texas.

The warrant listed charges of sexual assault of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

What they're saying:

"Our frontline officers maintain strict vigilance when screening arriving travelers, and that mission dedication this time resulted in the apprehension of a woman wanted in connection with a sex crime involving a child," said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "Apprehensions like these exemplify CBP’s tireless border security work that helps keep our communities safe."