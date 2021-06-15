Woman wanted following Dallas gun battle that injured 4-year-old girl, several others

article

Dallas police hope security pictures of a car will lead them to the person who shot five people including a 4-year-old girl.

Police are trying to identify a woman who left the scene in a black Kia Optima with paper tags.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon outside an apartment complex near Jim Miller Road and Great Trinity Forest Way in southeast Dallas.

RELATED: Four injured, including 4-year-old, in gun battle at Southwest Dallas apartment complex

Neighbors told FOX 4 it started as a fight and ended up as a gun battle. The little girl was caught in the crossfire.

Police said four women suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The wounded girl was taken to the hospital but her condition has not been released.

Neighbors said she appeared to have been shot in the foot.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the suspect or the suspect's vehicle is asked to contact detectives at 214-671-4332 or email alexander.zabriskie@dallascityhall.com.