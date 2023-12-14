Expand / Collapse search

Woman's body found inside burned car in Far North Dallas parking lot, officials say

Far North Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas Fire and Police are investigating after a woman's body was found inside a burning car in Far North Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue were called for a vehicle fire in the parking lot of the Walmart on Frankford Road and Marsh Lane around 1 p.m.

Crews were able to put out the fire and found an adult woman's body inside.

According to investigators, the woman was in the car alone while a relative was inside the store shopping.

Investigators are trying to determine what may have led to the fire.