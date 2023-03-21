Woman killed on I-30 in possible road rage shooting

Dallas police are investigating the shooting death of a woman as a possible case of road rage. She was driving a car on Interstate 30 in Old East Dallas when she was shot.

The shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday along eastbound I-30.

Police said a woman and her male passenger got into an argument with people in another vehicle.

Someone in the other vehicle opened fire, hitting the woman.

The woman tried to drive off but ended up crashing into a wall at a Shell gas station near I-30 and Winslow Avenue.

Police said officers at the scene pulled the woman out of the vehicle and began performing CPR. She did not survive.

The woman’s male passenger was not hit even though the car was covered in bullet holes.

The shooter drove away and has not been arrested. Police are still looking for that person.

It’s yet another homicide case in the city.

There have been efforts to reduce crime and the number of murders in Dallas. But so far this year, the number of murders is up compared to this time last year.

Police remain optimistic that those numbers will drop.