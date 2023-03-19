Family of missing Dallas woman left with questions after finding her body days after crash

article

Yesica Martínez was a wife and a mother to a 1-year-old girl. Her family had been searching for her since Friday. Their search ended Sunday morning.

"My sister was the most amazing person," Martinez’s sister, Adriana Diaz, said. "She didn’t deserve this."

There are many unknowns surrounding the 25-year-old’s death.

"We seen her body laying in that ditch over there," Martinez’s brother, Dario Manzo, said. "I tried to ask questions. Nobody had answers for me."

Martinez started a waitressing job Thursday evening.

Her husband, Mario Morales, said she messaged him while coming home, but never made it home.

Her SUV was found wrecked overnight Friday along Woodall Rogers Freeway, but she wasn’t there.

"This is just a dream. I’m going to wake up and she’s going to come home and we’re going to be happy," Morales said.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said a 911 call came in at about 1 a.m. about the crash.

Martinez’s family said they were told she was heard arguing with a man on the 911 call.

"But you could hear her asking for help," Manzo added.

Her family said her phone and glasses were found in her wrecked SUV.

"She can’t see without her glasses. There was no reason for her to be like, ‘Oh, let me set my glasses down so I can walk around blind.’ That’s just not logical for her to do," Diaz said.

"And we told them, given the circumstances of what happened, we didn’t believe she just left," Morales said.

Sunday, Martinez’s family found her body behind a fence that first responders had to cut through.

The fence is across several lanes of the North Stemmons Freeway southbound service road, and below the freeway where her SUV crashed.

"We have been looking for three days, non-stop," Diaz added.

The Dallas Police Department said it’s being investigated as an unexplained death.

"It seems like a nightmare," Diaz said.

Her family has questions for law enforcement.

"What did they know? What did they do?" Manzo said.

And they know someone out there knows what happened.

"Any information helps," Manzo added.

"She was the one I went to for everything, even though she was my little sister," Diaz said of her sister.