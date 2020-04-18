Woman killed in late night crash in Fort Worth

article

A woman died in a crash north of Downtown Fort Worth late Friday night.

Police said the woman was driving on the I-35W frontage road at about 11:15 p.m.

The woman drove through the intersection at 28th St., and her car was hit by two other cars, investigators found.

She died at the scene.

Investigators are not yet sure if any of the drivers ran a red light.

Police did not release any other information about injuries, and the crash remains under investigation.