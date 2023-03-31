Woman hurt in Grapevine road rage shooting

article

A woman was shot in the neck Friday morning in what police are calling a road rage incident in Grapevine.

It happened around 7 a.m. on westbound State Highway 114 near Texan Trail.

Police said a 27-year-old woman was getting onto State Highway 121 when a man pointed a small pistol at her and fired.

He kept going.

She was able to pull over and get help.

The woman was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are reviewing security video to try to identify the shooter.

He was reportedly driving a dark gray, newer model Mazda CX9 SUV.