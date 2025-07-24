Woman dies in South Dallas hit-and-run, suspect sought

article

The Brief A woman died after a hit-and-run in the 3200 block of Lagow Street in Dallas on July 23, 2025. The driver left the scene after hitting the woman with a car. The victim's identity is being withheld pending family notification, and police are asking for the public's help with information.



Dallas Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a woman in South Dallas early Thursday morning.

What we know:

It happened in the 3200 block of Lagow Street around 4:30 a.m.

Police say the vehicle hit the woman and the driver left the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died.

What we don't know:

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to release the woman's name after her family is notified.

Details about the suspect or their vehicle have not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Paul Johnson, #11580, at 214-671-3616 or paul.johnson1@dallaspolice.gov.