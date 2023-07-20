Woman detained after shooting husband outside Dallas hotel

article

A grand jury could determine if a woman should face charges for shooting her husband in West Dallas.

Dallas police said the shooting happened early Thursday morning at the Hampton Inn on Cockrell Hill Road.

Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound in an SUV in the hotel's parking lot. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The man's wife was reportedly the person who called 911 saying she had shot her husband.

Featured article

Officers questioned her at the scene and confiscated a handgun.

Detectives are still investigating the case but said it appears to be one of self-defense. The man does have a history of domestic violence.

The case will be referred to a grand jury if the woman is arrested.