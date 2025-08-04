Woman charged for Dallas wrong-way crash that injured 6

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Brief A North Texas woman was charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for a wrong-way crash in Southeast Oak Cliff that injured six people, including three children. Wilson told investigators she was on the wrong side of the road because she was trying to get away from another driver who was chasing her. That other driver told police he began following Wilson because she hit his vehicle and took off. He claimed he was trying to get her to stop or at least get her license plate number.



A North Texas woman is facing charges for a wrong-way crash that injured six people, including three children.

What we know:

The crash happened this past Wednesday on Laureland Road near Shadycrest Trail, which is in Southeast Oak Cliff.

Dallas police said 52-year-old Lateisha Wilson was driving her blue Ford F-250 on the wrong side of Laureland Road and collided head-on with a family in a Mazda CX.

Three adults and three children in the Mazda CX suffered injuries ranging from cuts and bruises to a broken back.

Wilson was arrested and charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Lateisha Wilson (Dallas County Jail)

Dig deeper:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Wilson admitted to driving on the wrong side of the road because she believed another driver was chasing her to cause her harm.

That other driver told investigators that Wilson had struck his vehicle and driven away from the scene of the minor accident. He said he followed her to try to flag her down or at least get her license plate number.

Other witnesses told police they saw Wilson going about 80 miles per hour in the wrong direction just before the crash.

What we don't know:

The victims were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not release their exact conditions.