Woman arrested for Dallas Love Field bomb threat

The Brief An intoxicated woman at Gate 10 of Dallas Love Field Airport claimed there was a bomb in her luggage on Tuesday around 6:45 p.m. The entire plane was deboarded. Dallas police responded to the situation, and the gate and surrounding areas were closed to ensure passenger safety. The woman, 67-year-old Rebecca Phillips, was arrested for making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony.



Dallas police said they were called to Dallas Love Field around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a security concern with a rowdy passenger. Rebecca Phillips, 67, was being escorted off a plane to Orlando for being intoxicated.

Phillips told Southwest Airlines officials she needed her bag off the plane. They told her she would receive it once she got to her intended destination. Phillips then told the officials, "Well, there’s a bomb in it. How about that? Can you take it off now?"

All passengers were then ordered off the plane, and the flight was delayed by about two to three hours.

Officers closed this gate and surrounding areas in order to ensure passenger safety, according to airport officials.

After the bag was scanned and searched, police cleared the scene and operations went back to normal. The bag was returned to Phillips.

Phillips was arrested for making a terroristic threat, which is a third-degree felony.

There were no injuries reported from the incident.

Airfield traffic continued operations during the investigation.