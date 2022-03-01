Woman and child killed after surviving crash on I-20 in Mesquite

article

A woman and a child were killed in a late-night crash in Kaufman County.

It happened around 11 p.m. Monday on westbound Interstate 20 near High Country Lane on Mesquite’s far east side.

The woman’s car stalled on the interstate and then was hit by an 18-wheeler.

She was able to grab her child at get out of the wrecked car but was then hit by another car as she walked away from the crash.

The impact killed both the woman and the young child.

Their names have not yet been released.

The interstate was closed for several hours as police investigated the crash.

