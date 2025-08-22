Woman accused of scamming elderly couple in Garland
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police arrested a 22-year-old woman who allegedly stole $25,000 from an elderly couple’s life savings.
What we know:
Police said officers were called to a Chase Bank on Aug. 6 after an 80-year-old man and his 77-year-old wife reported they were tricked into withdrawing money from their account.
The victims told investigators they’d received a phone call from someone claiming to be from Chase and the FBI.
The caller convinced them to withdraw $25,000 in cash and then bring it to someone in a remote parking lot who identified herself as an FBI agent.
The investigators later identified that woman as 22-year-old Jessica Bahu of Frisco.
She was arrested on Wednesday and charged with the exploitation of the elderly, which is a third-degree felony.
She was released from the Garland Detention Center after posting her $100,000 bond.
What's next:
The FBI is still investigating Bahu for possible federal charges.
Garland police are also investigating whether others were involved.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Garland Crime Stoppers at www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a news release from the Garland Police Department.