Woman accused of scamming elderly couple in Garland

article

The Brief Jessica Bahu of Frisco is accused of scamming an elderly Garland couple's life savings. The husband and wife withdrew $25,000 in cash from their bank account because they got a call from someone claiming to be from the bank and the FBI. When they gave the money to Bahu in a remote parking lot, she claimed to be an FBI agent. Bahu is charged with the exploration of the elderly and could face additional federal charges.



Garland police arrested a 22-year-old woman who allegedly stole $25,000 from an elderly couple’s life savings.

What we know:

Police said officers were called to a Chase Bank on Aug. 6 after an 80-year-old man and his 77-year-old wife reported they were tricked into withdrawing money from their account.

The victims told investigators they’d received a phone call from someone claiming to be from Chase and the FBI.

The caller convinced them to withdraw $25,000 in cash and then bring it to someone in a remote parking lot who identified herself as an FBI agent.

Featured article

The investigators later identified that woman as 22-year-old Jessica Bahu of Frisco.

She was arrested on Wednesday and charged with the exploitation of the elderly, which is a third-degree felony.

She was released from the Garland Detention Center after posting her $100,000 bond.

What's next:

The FBI is still investigating Bahu for possible federal charges.

Garland police are also investigating whether others were involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Garland Crime Stoppers at www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.