Woman accused of stealing car in Farmers Branch with children inside

A woman was arrested for stealing a car with two children in the back seat, prompting an Amber Alert on Sunday.

Police said the Andrea Francois stole the car in the Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch.

The children’s mother left the car running and left them in the back seat while checked the mail in the 4000 block of Sigma Road.

The Amber Alert was canceled after the 4-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy were dropped off and found safe outside a Family Dollar store near Love Field Airport.

Police have not said if Francois new the children were in the car before she stole it.

She is facing charges for kidnapping and car theft.