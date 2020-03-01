Amber Alert cancelled after Farmers Branch kids abducted in stolen vehicle found safe

article

An Amber Alert has been cancelled for two children who were abducted in Farmers Branch after police said they were found safe Sunday evening.

Preston, 5, and Princess, 4, Scarlett were reported missing at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, when the 2017 GMC Terrain they were in was stolen while the driver was checking their mail at 4000 Sigma Road.

The two kids were found unharmed by Dallas police about an hour after the Amber Alert was issued. Police said they got a call that the children were left at a shopping plaza at 4807 Maple Avenue.

The stolen vehicle and suspect have not been found.

Police said it’s not yet known if the person who stole the vehicle knew they were inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 972-919-1406.