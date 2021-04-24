Woman accused of fleeing scene of fatal crash on foot arrested by Arlington police

article

Police have arrested a 31-year-old woman accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal crash in Arlington Friday afternoon.

Jessica McGraw was charged with accident involving death and accident involving injury.

According to police, the wreck happened at about 3 p.m., when McGraw made a left turn into a parking lot and crossed in front of a pickup truck.

The truck hit her car, killing a man in his 40s who was sitting in McGraw’s passenger seat.

One other person sitting in the back seat was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said McGraw got out of the car and ran away, before police caught up to her.