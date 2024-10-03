Wise County deputy killed while responding to deadly crash

article

The Brief Wise County Deputy Lex Love crashed while on the way to another deadly accident on Highway 287 on Wednesday night. The 26-year-old husband and father worked for the Decatur Police Department before joining the Wise County Sheriff's Office in April. Decatur PD lost another one of its reserve officers in a crash earlier this week.



A Wise County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a car crash while on duty.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Lex Love was rushing to the scene of another deadly crash on Highway 287 just north of Rhome on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old deputy reportedly lost control of his vehicle and hit a concrete barrier in a construction zone.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

(Photojournalist Michael Beard)

Wise County Judge J.D. Clark described Deputy Love as a husband, father, and friend to many.

"He was one of my students when I taught school in Bowie, and he always had a great attitude and personality that I still saw in him as a grown man when we would run into each other in the community," Judge Clark said.

Love began his career in law enforcement as a Wise County jailer.

He attended the police academy and served the Decatur Police Department for several years. Earlier this year, he returned to the WCSO as a deputy.

The Decatur Police Department is already mourning the loss of another reserve officer who was killed earlier this week in an off-duty motorcycle crash.

"Please join me in praying for these men’s families, friends, and law enforcement brothers and sisters, and please pray for a hedge of protection around all of our first responders," Judge Clark said.

Love reportedly leaves behind a wife and two young children.