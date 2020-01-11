Winter weather moves through North Texas Saturday morning

Portions of North Texas dealth with pockets of snowfall Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service reports DFW Airport, which is the official climate site for the Metroplex, had its first measurable snowfall since Jan. 6, 2017.

There was a Winter Weather Advisory issued at 3:29 a.m. for areas north and west of Tarrant County and Dallas County.

Eventually, early-morning rainfall transitioned into snow for areas north of I-20.

Pockets of heavy snow were sufficient enough to accumulate on area roadways along and north of Highway 380 in the Denton area.

Isolated snowfall amounts reached up to 3 inches for parts of Denton County and Wise County.

There were trace amounts of snowfall in the Dallas and Fort Worth areas as well.

Courtesy: Kristin Muehlbrad

