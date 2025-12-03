Trackdown: 1 of 3 suspects identified in Juvenal Antero's murder

The Brief Dallas police again spotlight the 2023 Pleasant Grove home invasion that killed 24-year-old Juvenal Antero. Detectives are seeking Arnold Sustaita and two other suspects seen on video during the deadly break-in. Police urge anyone with information to contact Det. Michael Christian at michael.christian@dallaspolice.gov or 469-670-4735.



In October, Dallas police posted a picture of one of three men recently identified in a Pleasant Grove home invasion from December 2023.

A 24-year-old husband and father was killed in front of his family. It's the second time this case has been featured on Trackdown.

FOX 4 returned to 442 South Saint Augustine in Pleasant Grove, at the Maderas Apartments.

In early 2024, a Trackdown covered the murder of Juvenal Antero, which happened at the complex on Dec. 30, 2023.

One suspect has since been identified as Arnold Sustata. According to Pleasant Grove police, he may go by the name Arnold Sustata Zapata. He faces a charge of capital murder.

Arnold and two other unidentified suspects are accused of forcing entry into the apartment. During that home invasion, they reportedly shot and killed Antero.

As far as the other suspects go, police know one is a Black man with braids, who was wearing a distinctive maroon hoodie with gold writing at the time of the murder.

Pleasant Grove police are hoping members of the public who know Sustata or recognize the other suspects will come forward with information that can help move the case along.

You can reach Pleasant Grove PD Detective Michael Christian at michael.christian@dallaspolice.gov, or call 469-670-4735.

The crime happened at about 2:30 p.m. on December 30, at the Maderas Apartments on S. Saint Augustine Drive.

Investigators said the suspects were in a four-door red Kia Soul.

"You're going to see three suspects. One's going to be a white or Hispanic male wearing all black with a mask. The second one's going to be a white or Hispanic male with what appeared to be a mustache and maybe some glasses. The third suspect is going to be a Black male with a red hoodie that had Abercrombie on it," Christian said.