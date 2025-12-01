Fort Worth shooting: Man killed in parking lot; Suspects on the loose
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man died after being shot in a north Fort Worth parking lot early Sunday, police said.
Details of the Shooting
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 6600 block of Fossil Bluff Drive around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The victim was found in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Investigators determined the man was getting into a vehicle when two unknown suspects approached, shot him multiple times, and then fled the scene.
Detectives are working to identify the suspects. No arrests have been made.
Investigation Ongoing
The victim's identity has not been released by the Medical Examiner's Office. Police have not confirmed whether the suspects knew the victim.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Fort Worth police.