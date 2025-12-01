Fort Worth shooting: Man killed in parking lot; Suspects on the loose

article

The Brief A man was shot and killed in a parking lot in the 6600 block of Fossil Bluff Drive in north Fort Worth early Sunday morning. The victim was ambushed by two unknown suspects who approached as he was getting into his vehicle, shot him multiple times, and then fled the scene. No arrests have been made as detectives work to identify the suspects.



A man died after being shot in a north Fort Worth parking lot early Sunday, police said.

Details of the Shooting

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 6600 block of Fossil Bluff Drive around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The victim was found in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators determined the man was getting into a vehicle when two unknown suspects approached, shot him multiple times, and then fled the scene.

Detectives are working to identify the suspects. No arrests have been made.

Investigation Ongoing

The victim's identity has not been released by the Medical Examiner's Office. Police have not confirmed whether the suspects knew the victim.