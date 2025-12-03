15 displaced after 3-alarm fire rips through Arlington apartment building

The Brief A three-alarm apartment fire in Arlington around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday displaced 15 residents, including three children, after heavy damage to six units. Arlington firefighters, assisted by the Pantego Fire Department, took 50 minutes to control the blaze, which was complicated by concerns over a possible roof collapse due to a tile roof. No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.



An overnight fire at a two-story apartment building in Arlington displaced 15 residents, including three children, early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Arlington firefighters were called to heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story apartment building at 4024 Randy Drive around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, fire crews quickly called for a second alarm. They discovered the building had a tile roof, which raised concerns about a potential roof collapse and prompted officials to call for a third alarm. The Pantego Fire Department assisted in fighting the blaze.

It took fire officials 50 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Arlington apartment fire (Terry Van Sickle)

Local perspective:

Six apartment units in the building sustained heavy damage, displacing the 15 residents. FOX 4 reporters learned at the scene that among the displaced residents were three children from one of the units. The American Red Cross is assisting those who lost their homes. No injuries were reported.

What they're saying:

"My residents have all lived here for a long time, we're a very close-knit community. Some of them have been here over 20 years, so yeah, my very first concern was them and making sure they were out," said apartment manager Vicky Van Norman. "Once that was established, we made sure that everyone had blankets to stay warm while the fire got put out."

What we don't know:

The fire reportedly began in the attic. The cause of the fire is currently unknown and is under investigation.