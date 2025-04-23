Expand / Collapse search

Wilmer-Hutchins High School reopens following shooting, students walk out in protest

By and
Published  April 23, 2025 11:29am CDT
Dallas ISD
FOX 4

Wilmer-Hutchins students return to school after shooting

Students will return to Wilmer-Hutchins High School today—nearly a week after a teenager allegedly opened fire in the hallways.

The Brief

    • Students returned to Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas for the first time since the second school shooting on the campus in just over a year.
    • There was increased security on the campus, and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins showed up to help reassure parents.
    • Some students walked out just before lunch in protest of the gun violence.

DALLAS - Students at Wilmer-Hutchins High School returned to class for the first time since a shooting on campus that injured five people.

Wilmer-Hutchins High School Reopens

What's new:

The Southeast Dallas campus reopened on Wednesday with increased security provided by the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.

County Judge Clay Jenkins was also at the school during the morning drop-off to let parents know that their students would be safe.

"I know you’re concerned, and as a parent, you have every right to be. But I want you to know there is an increased security presence here," he said.

This is the second time in just over a year that the school has had to reassure parents because of a school shooting.

Student Walkout

Image 1 of 4

 

What we know:

Dozens of students walked out of the school just before 11:30 a.m.

Images from SKY 4 showed several of the students holding up signs to protest the gun violence.

Wilmer-Hutchins High School Shooting

The backstory:

Tracy Haynes, Jr. is accused of opening fire inside the Wilmer-Hutchins High School hallway on April 15 and shooting five people, including a teacher who was grazed by a bullet.

Three different school security cameras captured video of the shooting.

Related

Wilmer-Hutchins H.S. shooting suspect's $3.1M bond won’t be reduced
article

Wilmer-Hutchins H.S. shooting suspect's $3.1M bond won’t be reduced

A judge denied a request to lower the $3.1 million bond for the 17-year-old Wilmer-Hutchins High School shooting suspect.

They appear to show Haynes entering the school through a side door and firing shots at students in the hallway. 

Haynes allegedly approached one student who wasn’t able to run away and took a point-blank shot.

The Source: The information in this story comes from reports on scene at Wilmer-Hutchins High School, SKY 4 video, Dallas ISD, and past news coverage.

Dallas ISDEducationCrime and Public SafetySoutheast Dallas