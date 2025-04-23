Wilmer-Hutchins High School reopens following shooting, students walk out in protest

The Brief Students returned to Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas for the first time since the second school shooting on the campus in just over a year. There was increased security on the campus, and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins showed up to help reassure parents. Some students walked out just before lunch in protest of the gun violence.



Students at Wilmer-Hutchins High School returned to class for the first time since a shooting on campus that injured five people.

Wilmer-Hutchins High School Reopens

What's new:

The Southeast Dallas campus reopened on Wednesday with increased security provided by the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.

County Judge Clay Jenkins was also at the school during the morning drop-off to let parents know that their students would be safe.

"I know you’re concerned, and as a parent, you have every right to be. But I want you to know there is an increased security presence here," he said.

This is the second time in just over a year that the school has had to reassure parents because of a school shooting.

Student Walkout

What we know:

Dozens of students walked out of the school just before 11:30 a.m.

Images from SKY 4 showed several of the students holding up signs to protest the gun violence.

Wilmer-Hutchins High School Shooting

The backstory:

Tracy Haynes, Jr. is accused of opening fire inside the Wilmer-Hutchins High School hallway on April 15 and shooting five people, including a teacher who was grazed by a bullet.

Three different school security cameras captured video of the shooting.

They appear to show Haynes entering the school through a side door and firing shots at students in the hallway.

Haynes allegedly approached one student who wasn’t able to run away and took a point-blank shot.