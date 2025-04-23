Wilmer-Hutchins High School reopens following shooting, students walk out in protest
DALLAS - Students at Wilmer-Hutchins High School returned to class for the first time since a shooting on campus that injured five people.
Wilmer-Hutchins High School Reopens
What's new:
The Southeast Dallas campus reopened on Wednesday with increased security provided by the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.
County Judge Clay Jenkins was also at the school during the morning drop-off to let parents know that their students would be safe.
"I know you’re concerned, and as a parent, you have every right to be. But I want you to know there is an increased security presence here," he said.
This is the second time in just over a year that the school has had to reassure parents because of a school shooting.
Student Walkout
What we know:
Dozens of students walked out of the school just before 11:30 a.m.
Images from SKY 4 showed several of the students holding up signs to protest the gun violence.
Wilmer-Hutchins High School Shooting
The backstory:
Tracy Haynes, Jr. is accused of opening fire inside the Wilmer-Hutchins High School hallway on April 15 and shooting five people, including a teacher who was grazed by a bullet.
Three different school security cameras captured video of the shooting.
They appear to show Haynes entering the school through a side door and firing shots at students in the hallway.
Haynes allegedly approached one student who wasn’t able to run away and took a point-blank shot.
