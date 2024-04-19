Wilmer-Hutchins High School holds assembly on school safety after shooting

One week after a student shot another student at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in southeast Dallas, students held an assembly on school safety.

A pep rally inside the school was meant to raise spirits.

The event began with an apology from a teacher to the students about last week's shooting.

One student was shot in the leg and the suspect, 17-year-old Ja’Kerian Rhodes-Ewing, is facing charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a weapon in a prohibited place.

Ja'kerian Presley Rhodes-Ewing (Dallas PD)

At this point, we still don't have answers about how the weapon made it through security in the first place.

Earlier this week, FOX 4 heard from students who walked out, complaining that they didn't feel safe at the school.

"It wasn't the best feeling seeing all those parents scared for their child's life. It's an unbelievable feeling. Us students have been protesting for better safety for our school and other schools. The district has tried to make things better, but us as students are still afraid to come to school," said junior Jazlin Voicio.

After hearing from school administrators as well as alumni, the pep rally ended with the students walking out in a show of unity and solidarity.

This pep rally served as a kind of a palette cleanser before standardized STAAR testing begins next week.

In a statement today, the superintendent says that there have been security upgrades made within the school. Those upgrades were not disclosed.

They also said that they have spent time with the students, counseling them and visiting with them in small groups.

The school says they are still gathering information about last week's incident.