Man sexually abused children for decades, Rockwall police say

By
Published 
Rockwall
ROCKWALL, Texas - Rockwall police are looking for other victims of a man investigators believe may have sexually abused children for decades.

Police arrested 64-year-old William Bynum for aggravated sexual assault of a child earlier this year in Rockwall.

William Bynum (Source: Rockwall Police)

Investigators say as they were investigating they discovered information indicating that Bynum may have abused children before.

Rockwall Police identified several people believed to have been victimized by Bynum dating back to the 1980s.

Bynum lived in several cities through the years, including Quinlan, Texas, Channelview, Texas, Birmingham, Ala., and Lawton, Okla.

The 64-year-old is currently in the Rockwall County Jail on six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, three counts of indecency with a child and two counts of display of harmful material to a minor.

He is being held on $1,125,000 bond.

Rockwall police ask anyone with information about sexual cases involving Bynum to call 972-771-7721.