Williams Chicken hosting COVID-19 vaccine drives

North Texas fried chicken chain, Williams Chicken, is offering space for COVID-19 vaccine drives.

The chain is partnering with Project Unity and the Catalyst Health Network to hold vaccine drives at some restaurant locations.

The first of three drives takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Williams Chicken location on Robert B. Cullum Boulevard in South Dallas.

People can get either the one and done Johnson and Johnson vaccine or their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Officials said there’s no need to register ahead of time.