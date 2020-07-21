Wichita Falls 4-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in car
WICHITA FALLS, Texas - A 4-year-old boy in Wichita Falls died after being found unresponsive in a vehicle over the weekend.
Police say the boy was found in the vehicle Saturday evening in the driveway of a home. The adults in the house say he snuck off and they noticed he was missing.
The child was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Temperatures in Wichita Falls reached the mid-90s on Saturday.
Police are investigating the death.