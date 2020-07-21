Wichita Falls 4-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in car

article

A 4-year-old boy in Wichita Falls died after being found unresponsive in a vehicle over the weekend.

Police say the boy was found in the vehicle Saturday evening in the driveway of a home. The adults in the house say he snuck off and they noticed he was missing.

The child was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Temperatures in Wichita Falls reached the mid-90s on Saturday.

Police are investigating the death.