White Settlement teen survives shooting; Suspect apprehended after self-inflicted wound

The Brief A 17-year-old girl was shot three times during a meet-up in White Settlement but survived. Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Alejandro Carrasco Jr., who also accidentally shot himself in the foot during the incident. Carrasco was apprehended at a nearby urgent care facility after being identified by the victim and a witness.



Officers responded to the shooting outside a White Settlement duplex.

The victim, a 17-year-old girl, was shot during a bogus transaction, police say, by a man she met online.

What we know:

White Settlement Police Chief, Christopher Cook, says the suspect is 20-year-old Alejandro Carrasco Jr. He grabbed the money and shot the teenager three times in the chest.

Remarkably, the teen survived.

Carrasco had driven a black Dodge Ram pick-up to her home.

He is then seen on a surveillance recording at a nearby business and getting out of the truck while hopping on one foot.

"She was attempting to purchase some THC vapes. In Texas, those are illegal, and she agreed to spend around $320," said Officer Cook.

"There's a little restaurant there where he pulled off. We have him on video hopping out of the truck. Obviously with a foot injury. We knew at that point, he had accidentally shot himself."

Dig deeper:

Chief Cook says the injured teen gave officers a thorough description of the vehicle and suspect, including the clothes he was wearing. A black shirt and khaki pants.

There’s also a witness; police say a neighbor across the street saw the shooting.

"He hears gunshots, sees her fall to the ground, he sees the suspect walk over her, stand over her and shoots her again. Then, as he gets into the truck, the witness hears another gunshot. We believe that's the one where he shot himself in the foot."

This urgent care facility just outside White Settlement in Fort Worth played the next pivotal role.

"Fort Worth tells us there is an urgent care that's just right outside our city limits. There's a man there with a gunshot wound. We get on scene there and determine that there is an individual in one of the waiting rooms with a gunshot wound to his foot."