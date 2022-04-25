White Settlement police officer remembered 20 years after his death

On the 20th anniversary of his death, a White Settlement police officer was remembered by his department.

Cpt. George Scott Monier was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call on April 24, 2002. He entered a home and was shot.

Despite being hurt, he returned fire and killed the shooter.

The gunman was found dead after an hours-long standoff.

Monier was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

RELATED: Cold Case Solved: Man who shot North Richland Hills officer 19 years ago IDed

On Sunday, the White Settlement Police Department unveiled a new memorial in his honor.

"I worked at White Settlement as a police officer when Scott lost his life and there's been a void here ever since," said Chief Chris Cook with White Settlement PD.

"It's been 20 years, you know, since anybody's gotten to speak with him and interact with him. And yet in 20 years time, this many people can come together in this kind of setting and have so many stories to tell," added Lacy Monier, his daughter.

Advertisement

Cpt. Monier was an 11-year veteran of White Settlement PD.