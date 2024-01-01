White Settlement home renovator finds grenade inside walls, officials say

A new owner renovating a home in White Settlement was shocked to discover a hand grenade inside the walls.

White Settlement police, White Settlement fire and Fort Worth fire were called to the home on Lanham Street on Sunday.

The home's new owner was doing a renovation and found a military-style hand grenade inside one of the walls.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Source: Christopher Cook, White Settlement Police)

Streets were blocked off as crews came to investigate.

FOX 4 is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV and Vizio!

The Fort Worth Fire Department eventually determined the device did not contain any explosive material.