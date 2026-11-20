The Brief Travelers can get their hands on the classic White Castle sliders at the Dallas Love Field airport. The addition comes just before Texas gets its first White Castle in December. The vending machine is between Gate 16 and Chili's.



Travelers at Dallas Love Field can now buy White Castle sliders before their flights.

What we know:

The airport debuted a new White Castle vending machine located between Gate 16 and Chili’s.

The machine serves heated sliders for passengers looking for a quick bite.

White Castle will open its new location in The Colony at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Two other North Texas restaurants are also in the works. Opening dates have not been announced for these locations.

The backstory:

Billy Ingram founded White Castle in Wichita, Kansas, in 1921.

The chain is famous for its 2x2 inch sliders, which cook on a steam grill on a bed of onions topped with a pickle.

White Castle operates 340 locations across the Midwest and East Coast, and sells frozen sliders in grocery stores nationwide.

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