Where to recycle your Christmas tree

Looking for something to do with your Christmas tree once the holiday is over? Why not recycle it!

Many cities offer recycling services, including some listed below.

Dallas

The City of Dallas is taking trees for recycling at the Northwest Transfer Station or McCommas Bluff Landfill.

You can drop yours off beginning December 26.

You must remove all tinsel, lights, ornaments and other decorations before you drop off the tree.

Arlington

The City of Arlington says it has two free drop-off locations are available between Dec. 27, 2023, and Jan. 12, 2024.

Arlington Landfill, 800 Mosier Valley Road, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Calloway's Nursery, 4940 S. Cooper St., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

All ornaments, tree stands, nails and lights must be removed.

North Richland Hills

The City of North Richland Hills and Republic Services are offering opportunities to recycle your Christmas tree starting Dec. 26.

Bare Christmas trees can be dropped off Dec. 26 through Jan. 3 at Green Valley Park at 7701 Smithfield Road or at the parking lot on the north side of the BISD Plaza located at 6351 Boulevard 26.

Trees can be placed in marked dumpsters, once they are stripped off all tinsel ornaments, bags, plastic and stands.

You can get mulch from the recycled trees at the two drop-off locations from Jan. 4 through 7, while supplies last.

You have to bring your own container and shovel to load up the mulch.

If you have questions, please contact Neighborhood Services at 817-427-6650.

Lewisville

The City of Lewisville is taking live Christmas trees at the Lewisville Lake Park soccer fields, near Lake Park Road and North Mill Street, until Friday, Jan. 12.

The trees will be recycled into mulch.

If you are dropping off a tree, you must make sure nails, wire or any other decorations have been removed.

Free mulch will be available to whoever wants it at the same location from Tuesday, Dec. 26 to Wednesday, Jan. 31.

For more information, you can call Keep Lewisville Beautiful at 972-538-5949.