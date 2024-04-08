Where is the eclipse now?

A solar eclipse will move across North America on April 8, 2024.

The total solar eclipse will begin in Mexico, before moving through Texas and 14 other states, before making its way into Canada.

US path of totality

Projected path and time of totality for the 2024 total solar eclipse over the U.S.

The path of totality, where the moon completely covers the sun, will move from Texas to Maine throughout the day on Monday, April 8th.

Southern Texas will see the peak of totality first, around 1:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time.

The total solar eclipse will end after it leaves northern Maine around 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight time.

Texas path of totality

Projected path and time of totality for the 2024 total solar eclipse over Texas. ( )

12 million people in Texas live in the path of totality, the most of any state.

The total solar eclipse will begin at the Texas-Mexico border at 1:27 p.m. and totality will end in the Lone Star State at 1:49 p.m.

San Antonio, Austin, Fort Worth and Dallas are among the biggest cities in the path of the totality.

Texas Eclipse Timing

The exact timing of the solar eclipse depends on where you live.

To find out what time the eclipse will be where you live, search the chart below:

