Police arrest man accused of robbing Fort Worth Whataburger with knife

Fort Worth police have arrested a man who they say robbed a Whataburger with a knife.

What we know:

Police were called to the Whataburger on E. Lancaster Avenue on Friday, Feb. 28, shortly after 9 a.m.

The suspect tried to pay with several different cards, but they were declined. According to police, he then pulled out a large knife and began hitting the counter with it before grabbing a bag of food and running away.

Camerian White was booked into the Tarrant County jail on March 2, according to online records.

He is charged with aggravated robbery and falsely identified himself to law enforcement.

White is being held on $31,500 bond.

What we don't know:

Police have not given any details about how White was identified and eventually taken into custody.