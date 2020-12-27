'What goes up, must come down': Dallas police warn people about celebratory gunfire

The Dallas Police Department has posted a reminder about the dangers of celebratory gunfire to celebrate on New Year’s Eve.

Police warned of the dangers of celebratory gunfire and illegal fireworks with a reminder that "what comes up, must come down."

Those who take part in celebratory gunfire could face a charge that brings a fine up to $4,000 and a year in jail. And people could face a tougher punishment.

In the video posted by Dallas PD, it included a warning that those bullets fired into the air could come down and injure people or animals.