West Oak Cliff residents worry rezoning plan will lead to gentrification

The Brief West Oak Cliff residents and business owners are concerned that a city rezoning plan will lead to gentrification. The rezoning would allow for three-story townhomes, increasing property value, which residents fear will lead to higher taxes and force sales. The Dallas City Council will likely vote on the plan in August.



Residents and business owners in West Oak Cliff are concerned that a city plan will price them out of their own neighborhood.

But some city leaders believe the plan will renew and revitalize the area.

West Oak Cliff Rezoning Concerns

What we know:

People who live and own businesses around Clarendon Drive and Hampton Road in West Oak Cliff are worried.

Dallas City Council members will soon be making a decision that could instantly make their properties much more valuable to developers.

The rezoning would allow for three-story townhomes.

While at first that may sound like a good thing, residents and business owners in the predominantly Latino area believe it is the beginning of the end for them.

If their land becomes more valuable for developers, they believe that it will lead to gentrification.

They argue that skyrocketing property taxes will force them or their landlords to sell.

Featured article

What they're saying:

"No one denies Dallas needs more housing. But building more units without intentional affordability measures will not meet the needs of our lowest-income residents," said Jennifer Rangel, the co-founder of Rayo Planning.

"We are afraid businesses will be priced out and forced to sell," added Jerry Figueroa, who owns J&E Express Auto.

The other side:

On the other side, city leaders believe the plan for the 35-acre area will help create more housing in Dallas where vacant buildings are now.

They argue the plan will bring parks, wider sidewalks, and traffic, claiming that it will make life better for residents.

What's next:

The council was scheduled to vote on the rezoning this week. However, Councilman Chad West said there was a mistake when it came to putting out the notice for the rezoning.

He’s planning to make a motion to delay the vote until August.