article

Dallas police responded to a triple shooting at an apartment complex late Wednesday night.

Police found two crashed vehicles and three men between the ages of 17 and 19 with gunshot wounds.

The victims were reportedly meeting someone at the complex on Bickers Street in West Dallas when someone opened fire.

The teenagers tried to get away, but the driver lost control and hit a parked car before slamming into a tree.

Featured article

All three teens were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

The shooter fled the scene and is still at large.

Police have not yet released a motive or description of the shooter.